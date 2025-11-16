King scores 21, Armstrong hits 3 at OT buzzer again, UMBC defeats Wagner 71-70 in OT

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King had 21 points and DJ Armstrong hit a buzzer beating 3-pointer for the second straight…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King had 21 points and DJ Armstrong hit a buzzer beating 3-pointer for the second straight game in UMBC’s 71-70 overtime victory against Wagner on Sunday.

Armstrong, who hit a step-back 3 to beat Morgan State 81-79, forced a shot over two defenders to give the Retrievers this win.

King also contributed five rebounds for the Retrievers (3-1). Caden Diggs scored 14 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Armstrong had 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Nick Jones finished with 20 points and three steals for the Seahawks (0-4). Binael Basil added 14 points and seven rebounds for Wagner.

UMBC plays Wednesday against George Washington on the road, and Wagner visits Georgetown on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

