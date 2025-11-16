Live Radio
King scores 21, Armstrong hits 3 at OT buzzer again, UMBC defeats Wagner 71-70 in OT

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 3:49 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King had 21 points and DJ Armstrong hit a buzzer beating 3-pointer for the second straight game in UMBC’s 71-70 overtime victory against Wagner on Sunday.

Armstrong, who hit a step-back 3 to beat Morgan State 81-79, forced a shot over two defenders to give the Retrievers this win.

King also contributed five rebounds for the Retrievers (3-1). Caden Diggs scored 14 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Armstrong had 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Nick Jones finished with 20 points and three steals for the Seahawks (0-4). Binael Basil added 14 points and seven rebounds for Wagner.

UMBC plays Wednesday against George Washington on the road, and Wagner visits Georgetown on Saturday.

