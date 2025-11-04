King has 23, UMBC downs Penn State-York 74-53

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King scored 23 points as UMBC beat Penn State-York 74-53 on Tuesday. King also contributed eight…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jah’likai King scored 23 points as UMBC beat Penn State-York 74-53 on Tuesday.

King also contributed eight rebounds for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong scored 12 points, going 4 of 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Anthony Valentine finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

John Godinez led the Nittany Lions in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Terrell Neal added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Penn State-York.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

