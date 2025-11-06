Keyshawn Hall scores 25 to lead No. 20 Auburn to a 95-57 win over Merrimack

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 25 points to lead No. 20 Auburn to a 95-57 win over Merrimack…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 25 points to lead No. 20 Auburn to a 95-57 win over Merrimack on Thursday night.

Hall also had 14 rebounds for his first double-double with the Tigers. The 6-foot-7 UCF transfer has been the leading scorer for Auburn (2-0) in both games; he had 28 points in Monday’s season opener, a 95-90 overtime victory at home against Bethune-Cookman in Steven Pearl’s coaching debut.

Merrimack (0-2) was outscored 21-9 in points off turnovers.

The Tigers led 39-22 at halftime and held the Warriors to 6-of-31 shooting and a 4-of-18 mark from 3-point range. Merrimack went 8:20 without a field goal until Ernest Shelton connected on a 3.

Shelton scored 23 points to lead the Warriors, who opened their season with a 75-66 loss to South Dakota State. He also grabbed four rebounds. No other Warriors player had more than five points.

Emeka Opurum had 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks in his Auburn debut after missing the season opener. The 7-foot center transferred from Butler Community College.

Auburn capitalized on its size, outscoring Merrimack 42-14 in the paint and 26-9 in second-chance points.

Tigers freshman Sebastian Williams-Adams had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists after finishing with 15 points and six rebounds in his first game.

Auburn forward KeShawn Murphy did not play after rolling an ankle against Bethune-Cookman. He had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his Tigers debut.

Up next

Merrimack plays at Tarleton State on Tuesday.

Auburn hosts Wofford on Tuesday.

