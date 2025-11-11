Keyshawn Hall scores 20 points and No. 22 Auburn handles Wofford 93-62

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, Elyjah Freeman scored 21 and No.…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, Elyjah Freeman scored 21 and No. 22 Auburn overwhelmed Wofford 93-62 on Tuesday night.

Hall topped 20 points for the third time in as many games. The 6-foot-7 forward racked up 28 points in the season opener and then had 25 in the Tigers’ most recent outing. Freeman, however, reached double figures for the first time.

Auburn (3-0) outrebounded the Terriers 48-27, with 20 of those being offensive boards. That led to a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Chace Watley led the Terriers (1-2) with 11 points. He also had three rebounds and an assist. Kahmare Holmes scored 10 points and Maximo Ortega added nine.

Sophomore guard Tahaad Pettiford continued to struggle for the Tigers, shooting 4 of 17 from the field and 1 for 7 from 3-point range. Pettiford managed to finish with nine points, five assists and four rebounds.

Wofford did have the advantage in bench production, outscoring the Tigers 37-28 in that area.

Auburn forward KeShawn Murphy missed his second straight game after rolling an ankle against Bethune-Cookman.

This was Wofford coach Kevin Giltner’s third game leading the program after spending the previous six years as an assistant at Virginia Tech. A former Wofford player, Giltner was named head coach in September following recruiting violations that resulted in the dismissal of former head coach Dwight Perry and associate head coach Tysor Anderson.

Up next

Wofford plays at Bellarmine on Saturday.

Auburn faces No. 1 Houston on Sunday.

