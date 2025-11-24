Kenyon Goodin scores 24 to propel Bellarmine past The Citadel 70-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kenyon Goodin scored 24 points as Bellarmine beat The Citadel 70-58 on Monday night. Goodin shot…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kenyon Goodin scored 24 points as Bellarmine beat The Citadel 70-58 on Monday night.

Goodin shot 8 for 13 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Knights (2-4). Jack Karasinski finished with 16 points and Brian Waddell scored 15 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Carter Kingsbury led the Bulldogs (2-4) with 11 points and six rebounds. Eze Wali added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.