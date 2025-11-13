Kent State visits Xavier after Babbitt’s 23-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-1) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Xavier…

Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-1)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Xavier after Mya Babbitt scored 23 points in Kent State’s 79-55 win over the Walsh Cavaliers.

Xavier went 7-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers allowed opponents to score 62.5 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

Kent State went 13-7 in MAC games and 7-7 on the road last season. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.3 last season.

