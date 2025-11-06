Kent State to visit West Virginia Friday

Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West…

Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Kent State.

West Virginia finished 25-8 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 55.7 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

Kent State went 13-7 in MAC play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Golden Flashes gave up 63.3 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

