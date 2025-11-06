Live Radio
Kent State to visit West Virginia Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:44 AM

Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Kent State.

West Virginia finished 25-8 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 55.7 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

Kent State went 13-7 in MAC play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Golden Flashes gave up 63.3 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

