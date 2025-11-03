Kent State Golden Flashes open season at home against the Troy Trojans

Troy Trojans at Kent State Golden Flashes Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3.5; over/under…

Troy Trojans at Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Troy for the season opener.

Kent State finished 24-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

Troy finished 9-6 on the road and 23-11 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 73.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.7 last season.

