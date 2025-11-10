Kent State faces UNC Wilmington following Safford’s 34-point performance

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1)

Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays UNC Wilmington after Morgan Safford scored 34 points in Kent State’s 110-102 win over the Cornell Big Red.

Kent State finished 24-12 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

UNC Wilmington went 27-8 overall with a 9-4 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 79.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

