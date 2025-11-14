Kent State faces Cleveland State in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Cleveland State Vikings (1-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (1-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will take on Cleveland State at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Kent State finished 24-12 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Flashes allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Cleveland State finished 23-13 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Vikings averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.4% from behind the arc last season.

