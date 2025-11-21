Kent State faces Cleveland State following Gillespie’s 25-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (2-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-1) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State…

Cleveland State Vikings (2-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (5-1)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Cleveland State after Delrecco Gillespie scored 25 points in Kent State’s 93-78 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Golden Flashes have gone 3-1 in home games. Kent State scores 94.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Vikings are 0-2 in road games. Cleveland State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kent State is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.5 per game Kent State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 13.2 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.2%.

Dayan Nessah is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Tre Beard is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

