Kent State begins season at home against Troy

Troy Trojans at Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State starts the season at home against Troy.

Kent State finished 24-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Troy went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Trojans averaged 13.9 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

