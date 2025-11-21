Kenny Noland, Zine Eddine Bedri, Blair Thompson power Columbia to 82-67 victory over Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Kenny Noland had 27 points while Zine Eddine Bedri and Blair Thompson posted double-doubles to help…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Kenny Noland had 27 points while Zine Eddine Bedri and Blair Thompson posted double-doubles to help Columbia defeat Lehigh 82-67 on Friday.

Noland went 11 of 18 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Lions (4-1). Bedri added 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting with 12 rebounds. Thompson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Andrew Urosevic led the Mountain Hawks (2-4) with 19 points. Nasir Whitlock added 16 points and Caleb Thomas scored 13.

Columbia took the lead with 17:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Noland led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put the Lions up 41-29.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.