Kennesaw State secures 105-30 victory over Paine

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Trey Simpson and Simeon Cottble both had 17 points in Kennesaw State’s 105-30 win over Paine on Monday.

Simpson also added five rebounds for the Owls. Cottle shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Ramone Seals had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Lions were led by Jeray Randall Jr., who posted five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

