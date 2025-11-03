Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kennesaw State secures 105-30…

Kennesaw State secures 105-30 victory over Paine

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 11:53 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Trey Simpson and Simeon Cottble both had 17 points in Kennesaw State’s 105-30 win over Paine on Monday.

Simpson also added five rebounds for the Owls. Cottle shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Ramone Seals had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Lions were led by Jeray Randall Jr., who posted five points.

——-

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up