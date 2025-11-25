Kennesaw State Owls play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-5) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-5) vs. Kennesaw State Owls (4-1)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Oral Roberts at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Owls have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Kennesaw State is third in the CUSA with 16.8 assists per game led by Simeon Cottle averaging 3.4.

The Golden Eagles have a 2-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Oral Roberts is third in the Summit League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams averaging 3.7.

Kennesaw State makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Oral Roberts averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Owls. Trey Simpson is averaging 12.4 points.

Ty Harper is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Ofri Naveh is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

