Kennesaw State hosts South Florida following Pinion’s 24-point game

South Florida Bulls (2-1) at Kennesaw State Owls (3-0)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Kennesaw State after Joseph Pinion scored 24 points in South Florida’s 100-50 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

Kennesaw State went 19-14 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Owls averaged 6.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

South Florida went 13-19 overall with a 2-10 record on the road last season. The Bulls gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

