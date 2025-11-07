Kennesaw State heads to Florida A&M for non-conference showdown

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes…

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Kennesaw State in out-of-conference action.

Florida A&M finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Rattlers averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.3 last season.

Kennesaw State finished 19-14 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Owls averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

