Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kennesaw State heads to…

Kennesaw State heads to Florida A&M for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Kennesaw State in out-of-conference action.

Florida A&M finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Rattlers averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.3 last season.

Kennesaw State finished 19-14 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Owls averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up