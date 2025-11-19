Kennedy scores 23 for Merrimack in 72-65 win over Maine

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 23 points to power Merrimack 72-65 past Maine on Wednesday. Kennedy had…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 23 points to power Merrimack 72-65 past Maine on Wednesday.

Kennedy had six rebounds and five assists for the Warriors (2-3). Ernest Shelton added 14 points along with a game-high four steals. Todd Brogna and Andres Marrero each scored 11 points. Brogna tallied seven rebounds and was 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

The Warriors finished the half on a 12-2 run to take a 34-28 lead into the half.

The Black Bears (0-5) were led by TJ Biel, who recorded 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds and a block. Keelan Steele added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for. Logan Carey also put up eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

