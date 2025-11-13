Kelly’s 18 lead Northern Illinois past Benedictine (Ill.) 117-62

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Daemar Kelly’s 18 points helped Northern Illinois defeat Benedictine (Illinois) 117-62 on Thursday. Kelly shot 6…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Daemar Kelly’s 18 points helped Northern Illinois defeat Benedictine (Illinois) 117-62 on Thursday.

Kelly shot 6 for 8 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (2-2). Makhai Valentine scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the line and added seven rebounds and three steals. Taj Walters and Hassan Washington added 13 points each.

The Eagles were led by Aidan Werth, who posted 13 points.

The score was 60-20 at halftime, with Kelly racking up 14 points.

