Keller leads Louisiana against SE Louisiana after 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (0-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-1)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays SE Louisiana after Jamyron Keller scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 75-64 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

Louisiana went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 5-12 at home. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

SE Louisiana went 18-14 overall last season while going 9-8 on the road. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

