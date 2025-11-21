Kasen Jennings sinks winner, scores 15 as Appalachian State edges Charlotte 65-63

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kasen Jennings led Appalachian State with 15 points, including the game-winning jump shot with two seconds…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kasen Jennings led Appalachian State with 15 points, including the game-winning jump shot with two seconds remaining, and the Mountaineers knocked off Charlotte 65-63 on Friday.

Jennings shot 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (4-2). Alonzo Dodd added 10 points and Andrin Njock scored nine.

Ben Bradford led the way for the 49ers (2-3) with 18 points. Anton Bonke added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Dezayne Mingo scored 11.

Jennings scored eight points in the first half and Appalachian State went into halftime trailing 37-30. Jennings led Appalachian State with seven points in the second half, including his game-winning shot.

