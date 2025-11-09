Kasen Jennings scores 22 to lead Appalachian State over North Carolina Central 76-54

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kasen Jennings scored 22 points and Appalachian State beat North Carolina Central 76-54 on Sunday. Jennings…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kasen Jennings scored 22 points and Appalachian State beat North Carolina Central 76-54 on Sunday.

Jennings added three steals for the Mountaineers (2-1). Andrin Njock added 11 points and seven rebounds. Njock made all four of his shots and all three of his free throws.

Gage Lattimore led the way for the Eagles (0-3) with 13 points. Tekao Carpenter added 12 points and Khouri Carvey pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.