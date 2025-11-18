Karasinski leads Bellarmine against Notre Dame after 23-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (1-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits…

Bellarmine Knights (1-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Notre Dame after Jack Karasinski scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 94-86 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

Notre Dame went 15-18 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

Bellarmine finished 2-16 in ASUN action and 0-16 on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 6.4 steals, 1.7 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

