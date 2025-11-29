Karasinski leads Bellarmine against Northern Illinois after 28-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Northern Illinois…

Bellarmine Knights (3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Northern Illinois after Jack Karasinski scored 28 points in Bellarmine’s 74-69 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Huskies are 2-0 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 1-3 in road games. Bellarmine has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Illinois is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 76.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 76.4 Northern Illinois gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhai Valentine is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.6 points for the Huskies. Jao Ituka is averaging 10.1 points.

Karasinski is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

