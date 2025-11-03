Karaban, Ball lead No. 4 UConn Huskies past Division I newcomer New Haven in season opener

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Solo Ball scored 12 of his 18…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Solo Ball scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half as No. 4 UConn beat New Haven 79-55 on Monday night to win its season opener for the ninth season in a row.

Jaylin Stewart added 11 points and eight rebounds for UConn.

The Huskies have 10 new players on the team with transfer Silas Demary Jr. and freshman Eric Reibe starting in the opener.

Andre Pasha scored 17 points for New Haven in its first game at the Division I level

The Chargers were within two points with 14:01 left in the first half. The Huskies scored 11 of the next 13 points. A 3-pointer by Alec Millender gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead.

With New Haven only trailing by 10 points after Najimi George’s 3-pointer with 15:30 left in the game, UConn’s Solo Ball was fouled while shooting 3s on consecutive possessions. He made all six free throws, had a pair of blocked shots and added an assist on Dwayne Koroma’s three-point play to give the Huskies some additional breathing room.

New Haven played in the NCAA Division II tournament 10 times from 1987-2023. Five of those happened during current head coach Ted Hotaling’s tenure. The Chargers joined the Northeast Conference after years of playing in the Northeast-10.

UConn was 2 for 10 from 3-point range before Ball and Karaban hit back-to-back shots late in the first half to give the Huskies the 37-24 lead at halftime.

Tarris Reed Jr. missed the game for UConn as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason. Big East Preseason Freshmen of the Year Braylon Mullins and fellow freshman Jacob Furphy were also held out of the game.

Up next

New Haven: Plays its home opener against Columbia on Friday.

UConn: The Huskies face UMass Lowell in Hartford on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.