Kara Dunn and Jazzy Davidson lead No. 18 USC to an 82-52 win over Pepperdine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kara Dunn scored 19 points and Jazzy Davidson added 18 as No. 18 Southern California’s defense…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kara Dunn scored 19 points and Jazzy Davidson added 18 as No. 18 Southern California’s defense forced 18 turnovers in an 82-52 victory over Pepperdine on Friday.

Dunn made her first six shots of the game before getting in foul trouble for the Trojans (5-2). She finished 8-of-10 from the floor. Davidson also had four rebounds and five assists coming off a double-double in a blowout win against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.

USC led 10-8 to start the game before putting it away for good with a 24-2 run over the end of the first quarter and start of the second. Dunn had 12 points and Davidson had eight during the spurt that included 13 straight points to open the second quarter. Davidson blocked Meghan Fiso on a 3-point attempt to end the half with the Trojans ahead, 47-26.

The Waves (4-2) were led by Elli Guiney with 12 points and Fiso added 11. They’re just one of two teams in Division I without any returning players and a roster that consists of eight transfers and four freshmen.

Pepperdine was just 1 of 13 from 3-point range but controlled the boards, 35-32. The Waves’ turnovers led to 24 points for USC, which had 10 steals and eight blocks.

The Trojans were without guard Malia Samuels, who started the first six games, because of what coach Lindsay Gottlieb called “a nagging injury.” She watched from the bench next to star guard JuJu Watkins, who isn’t playing this season while rehabbing from ACL surgery.

USC recruit Saniyah Hall, considered the top prospect in the class of 2026, watched her future team in person.

Up next

Pepperdine hosts Cal Baptist on Wednesday.

USC hosts Saint Mary’s on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.