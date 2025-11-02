Kansas State Wildcats tip off season at home against the Omaha Mavericks

Omaha Mavericks at Kansas State Wildcats New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State starts the season at…

Omaha Mavericks at Kansas State Wildcats

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State starts the season at home against Omaha.

Kansas State went 28-8 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Wildcats averaged 8.5 steals, 5.8 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Omaha finished 14-17 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Mavericks shot 41.7% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

