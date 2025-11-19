Kansas State Wildcats play the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-0) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on Mississippi State in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas State finished 16-17 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.5% from deep last season.

Mississippi State finished 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs gave up 74.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

