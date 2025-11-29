Kansas State Wildcats face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (5-4) Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (5-4)

Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State squares off against South Dakota State at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Wildcats have a 5-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jackrabbits have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Hartwig averaging 6.6.

Kansas State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 12.1 more points per game (75.7) than Kansas State allows to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Wildcats. Izela Arenas is averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.0%.

Madison Mathiowetz is shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 22.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.