Kansas State Wildcats and the Columbia Lions meet in Cancun, Mexico

Columbia Lions (3-2) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and Kansas State meet at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Wildcats have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Kansas State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 3-2 in non-conference play. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 16.0 assists. Marija Avlijas paces the Lions with 3.2.

Kansas State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia averages 14.4 more points per game (70.8) than Kansas State gives up (56.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Wildcats. Jordan Speiser is averaging 8.6 points.

Riley Weiss is averaging 16.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Perri Page is averaging 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

