Kansas State visits Green Bay following Schultz’s 22-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-1)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Kansas State after Meghan Schultz scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 76-72 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Phoenix have gone 3-0 at home. Green Bay averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Kansas State scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game.

Green Bay makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (33.8%). Kansas State averages 23.3 more points per game (76.5) than Green Bay gives up (53.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Schultz is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Phoenix. Carley Duffney is averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Taryn Sides is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Izela Arenas is averaging 9.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.