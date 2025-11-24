Kansas State visits DeVries and Indiana

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Kansas State…

Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Kansas State after Tucker DeVries scored 25 points in Indiana’s 73-53 victory over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-0 in home games. Indiana averages 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 25.8 points per game.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Kansas State is seventh in college basketball with 21.0 assists per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 6.3.

Indiana makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). Kansas State scores 30.4 more points per game (92.8) than Indiana allows to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is shooting 47.0% and averaging 19.2 points for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Haggerty is averaging 28 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 14.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

