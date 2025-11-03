Kansas State tips off season at home against Omaha

Omaha Mavericks at Kansas State Wildcats New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts Omaha in the…

Omaha Mavericks at Kansas State Wildcats

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts Omaha in the season opener.

Kansas State finished 28-8 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Wildcats averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

Omaha finished 5-10 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

