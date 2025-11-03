Kansas State starts season at home against UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Kansas State Wildcats New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts UNC Greensboro…

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Kansas State Wildcats

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts UNC Greensboro in the season opener.

Kansas State went 16-17 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

UNC Greensboro went 20-12 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.4 last season.

