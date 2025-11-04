Kansas State opens season at home against UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Kansas State Wildcats New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under is…

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Kansas State Wildcats

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State begins the season at home against UNC Greensboro.

Kansas State finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 13-6 in SoCon play and 8-6 on the road last season. The Spartans shot 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.