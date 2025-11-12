Kansas State hosts Cal following Ames’ 24-point outing

California Golden Bears (3-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Kansas…

California Golden Bears (3-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Kansas State after Dai Dai Ames scored 24 points in Cal’s 93-65 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

Kansas State finished 16-17 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

Cal finished 14-19 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Bears averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second-chance points and 19.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

