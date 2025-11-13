Kansas State builds 24-point 2nd-half lead before holding on to beat Cal 99-96

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 23 points, Khamari McGriff 21 and Nate Johnson 20 as Kansas State built…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 23 points, Khamari McGriff 21 and Nate Johnson 20 as Kansas State built a big lead before hanging on to edge California 99-96 on Thursday night.

David Castillo added 16 points on four 3-pointers for the Wildcats (3-0), who shot 64% and made 9 of 18 3-point tries.

Chris Bell made 7 of 9 from the arc and scored 27 points and Dai Dai Ames hit 5 of 6 3s for 25 points for Cal (3-1), which shot 56% and made 15 of 28 3-point attempts. Justin Pippen added 14 points.

The Wildcats led 55-34 at halftime and were up 24 early in the second half before the Golden Bears rallied behind the 3-point shooting of Ames and Bell, who combined for 39 points after the break. Ames hit five 3s over the first 10 minutes of the second half then Bell made five in the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Bell’s last 3-pointer made it a six-point game with 38 seconds left. The Wildcats made just 1 of 6 free throws in the final half-minute but a couple buckets from Semetri Carr weren’t enough to bring the Golden Bears all the way back.

Kansas State shot 68% and made 6 of 8 from the arc in taking a 21-point halftime lead behind 11 points from Castillo and 10 each from Haggerty and McGriff. Haggerty went over 1,500 career points.

Cal is home against Presbyterian on Tuesday.

Kansas State is home versus Tulsa on Monday.

