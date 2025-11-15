Kansas State and Texas A&M square off in non-conference matchup

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and…

Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and Texas A&M play in non-conference action.

Kansas State went 28-8 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 21.2 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M finished 10-19 overall with a 0-9 record on the road a season ago. The Aggies averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

