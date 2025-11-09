Kansas State and Lamar to meet in cross-conference contest

Lamar Cardinals (0-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (0-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and Lamar square off in non-conference action.

Kansas State finished 28-8 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Wildcats averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.

Lamar went 22-8 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Cardinals gave up 56.1 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

