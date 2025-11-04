Kansas Jayhawks start season at home against the UMKC Roos

UMKC Roos at Kansas Jayhawks Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts UMKC for the season opener.…

UMKC Roos at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts UMKC for the season opener.

Kansas finished 16-14 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

UMKC finished 8-10 in Summit action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Roos averaged 65.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

