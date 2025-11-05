Kansas Jayhawks start season at home against the UMKC Roos

UMKC Roos at Kansas Jayhawks Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts UMKC for the season opener.…

UMKC Roos at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts UMKC for the season opener.

Kansas finished 16-14 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jayhawks averaged 65.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

UMKC finished 4-13 on the road and 12-21 overall last season. The Roos averaged 10.9 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

