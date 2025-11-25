Kansas Jayhawks and the Syracuse Orange play in Las Vegas, Nevada

Syracuse Orange (4-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (4-2) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is…

Syracuse Orange (4-1) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (4-2)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse and Kansas square off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Jayhawks have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Kansas ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Flory Bidunga leads the Jayhawks with 7.7 boards.

The Orange have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Syracuse has a 1-1 record against opponents over .500.

Kansas scores 76.3 points, 18.1 more per game than the 58.2 Syracuse allows. Syracuse scores 16.7 more points per game (80.0) than Kansas gives up to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. Bidunga is shooting 69.8% and averaging 16.7 points.

Donnie Freeman is averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Orange. Kiyan Anthony is averaging 13.8 points.

