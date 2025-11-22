Kansas faces Oral Roberts following Nichols’ 24-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Oral Roberts after S’Mya Nichols scored 24 points in Kansas’ 63-57 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-0 at home. Kansas averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Oral Roberts gives up 80.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

Kansas averages 71.8 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 80.7 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nichols is shooting 51.7% and averaging 20.4 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Jalei Oglesby is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Anna Trusty is averaging 13.0 points.

