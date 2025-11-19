Kanerva leads Xavier against Ohio after 23-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (2-1) at Xavier Musketeers (2-2) Cincinnati; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays Ohio after Meri Kanerva…

Ohio Bobcats (2-1) at Xavier Musketeers (2-2)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays Ohio after Meri Kanerva scored 23 points in Xavier’s 68-60 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Xavier finished 7-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers shot 40.0% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Ohio finished 4-14 in MAC play and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats shot 36.9% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range last season.

