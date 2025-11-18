Kamara leads Tennessee State against North Alabama after 22-point game

North Alabama Lions (3-1) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (0-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State…

North Alabama Lions (3-1) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (0-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays North Alabama after Somah Kamara scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 78-58 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Tennessee State finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Lady Tigers shot 38.0% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range last season.

North Alabama went 13-17 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 4.6 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

