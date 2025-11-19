Kam Sanders makes go-ahead reverse layup and Air Force knock off Alabama State 66-64

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Hobin scored 20 points, Kam Sanders made a go-ahead reverse layup with 16 seconds…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Hobin scored 20 points, Kam Sanders made a go-ahead reverse layup with 16 seconds remaining and Air Force knocked off Alabama State 66-64 on Wednesday.

Hobin shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Falcons (1-4). Caleb Walker scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Ethan Greenberg went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Hornets (2-3) were led in scoring by Micah Simpsom, who finished with 30 points. Asjon Anderson added 14 points.

Walker scored nine points in the first half and Air Force went into the break trailing 39-32. Hobin scored a team-high 12 points for Air Force in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

