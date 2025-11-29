Kalu and Charleston (SC) host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (7-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes…

Belmont Bruins (7-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on Belmont after Martin Kalu scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 78-59 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Cougars are 2-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Bruins are 1-0 in road games. Belmont is the MVC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Sam Orme averaging 7.0.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Belmont allows. Belmont scores 14.4 more points per game (85.9) than Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents (71.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalu is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.4 points for the Cougars. Chris Davis Jr. is averaging 7.3 points.

Tyler Lundblade is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.4 points. Orme is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.