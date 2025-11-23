Kahlil Singleton scores 33 as Canisius beats Binghamton 75-66

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 33 points to lead Canisius over Binghamton 75-66 on Sunday. Singleton shot 10…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 33 points to lead Canisius over Binghamton 75-66 on Sunday.

Singleton shot 10 for 15 (8 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Golden Griffins (4-3). Bryan Ndjonga totaled 13 points and five rebounds. Michael Evbagharu scored 12 on 5-for-9 shooting.

Jeremiah Quigley and Demetrius Lilley led the Bearcats (2-6) with 15 points apiece. Quigley added six assists. Jackson Benigni finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

