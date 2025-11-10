Justin Hawkins scores 13 to lead Niagara over Delaware State 68-57

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Hawkins’ 13 points helped Niagara defeat Delaware State 68-57 on Monday night. Hawkins also had…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Hawkins’ 13 points helped Niagara defeat Delaware State 68-57 on Monday night.

Hawkins also had five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (2-1). Justin Page totaled 12 points and five assists. Josiah Sabino hit two 3-pointers and also scored 12.

The Hornets (0-3) were led by Ponce James, who finished with 17 points and eight assists. John Clemmons added 10 points.

