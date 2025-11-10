Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Justin Hawkins scores 13…

Justin Hawkins scores 13 to lead Niagara over Delaware State 68-57

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 10:31 PM

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Hawkins’ 13 points helped Niagara defeat Delaware State 68-57 on Monday night.

Hawkins also had five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (2-1). Justin Page totaled 12 points and five assists. Josiah Sabino hit two 3-pointers and also scored 12.

The Hornets (0-3) were led by Ponce James, who finished with 17 points and eight assists. John Clemmons added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up