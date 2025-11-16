Julien Soumaoro scores 23 to lead Western Carolina over Stetson 76-65

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Julien Soumaoro scored 23 points as Western Carolina beat Stetson 76-65 on Sunday. Soumaoro added eight…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Julien Soumaoro scored 23 points as Western Carolina beat Stetson 76-65 on Sunday.

Soumaoro added eight rebounds and six assists for the Catamounts (2-2). Marcus Kell scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Tahlan Pettway shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Sean Morgan and Collin Kuhl both scored 12 to lead the Hatters (1-3). Jamie Phillips Jr. had 10 points.

